Vivo launches 5G smartphone with 48MP triple rear camera : Price and Features

Vivo has launched a brand new 5G smartphone, dubbed the Vivo Y51s. The Vivo Y51s is a mid-range smartphone powered by an octa-core Exynos 880 processor. The device features an IPS LCD panel with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a left-aligned single punch-hole selfie snapper.

The Vivo Y51s is launched in a single memory variant, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is priced at CNY 1,798 (INR 19,990) in China, which roughly translates to somewhere around $260.

Vivo Y51s sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter. The punch-hole makes room for an 8MP selfie snapper. At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is launched in three color variants – black, white, and blue. The fingerprint scanner and the volume up and down buttons are on the right side of the device, while the SIM tray is on the left side.

Powering the Vivo Y51s is an octa-core Exynos 880 processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes. Coming to the OS, the Vivo Y51s boots the latest Android 10 OS out of the box with the company’s in-house FunTouch OS 10.5 skin baked on top of it. Speaking of the battery, the Vivo Y51s sports a 4,500mAh battery, which has support for up to 18W of fast charging.