“A Muslim cannot donate, support or construct a house of worship of non-Muslims”: Zakir Naik says constructing Hindu temple in Islamic state is ‘Haram’: Watch video

Controversial radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has come forward criticizing the construction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan. Criticizing the Pakistan government’s decision to fund the construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad, Naik said that Imran Khan government has committed a sin.

Imran Khan government has committed a sin, as it is haram (forbidden) according to Sharia (Islamic law) for an Islamic nation to pay or donate to a worship house of a non-Muslim, be it a temple or a church, said Naik.

‘All Muslim scholars, imams and ulemas stood united in their views that “a Muslim cannot donate, support or construct a house of worship of non-Muslims”, and by using Muslim taxpayers money to fund the Krishna temple in Islamabad, Pakistan is committing shirk (sin)’, said Naik at a live session on his Islamic YouTube channel, BelievingBeings, .

“There are several fatwas (rulings) that a Muslim cannot donate or build or support a house of worship of a non-Muslim. Over the ages, scholars have maintained this,” Naik said .

“in sins and transgressions”, therefore, if any Muslim associates with the building of any non-Muslims worship place, he is committing a sin”, he added.

“Fuqaha (experts in Islamic law) have agreed that even a non-Muslim’s money cannot be used to build a temple in a Muslim land. So where is the question of using Muslim money or taxpayers money (to construct a temple)?” he wondered.