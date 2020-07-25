Akhilesh Yadav raises concern about weaver labours and farmers of Banaras

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav raised concern on the increasing suicides amoung Weavers and farmers of Banaras. The Banaras silk industry is slipping to a slow death for the past 6 months and the laborers of the once buzzing textile industry are now jobless.

Even during the unlock phase 2.0 the textile showrooms are deserted with no customers.Other businesses are also equally affected.

“The weavers of Banaras are being forced to commit suicide due to dwindling demand and rising electricity rates. Today weavers, farmers, traders and people who came back to the state during the coronal period are also obliged to take such a step due to the misdeeds of the BJP government. The heartlessness of the BJP is extremely fatal for the public” Yadav tweeted in his twitter handle on Saturday.

The former CM of UP had also wrote a letter to PM for fast-tracking express ways and other constructions in the state as a means of earning for un-chartered laborers.