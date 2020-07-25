Babri Masjid Demolition: ‘If I am sent to gallows, I will be blessed,’ says BJP leader Uma Bharti

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Saturday said the judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case, in which she is an accused, does not matter.

“I was called by the court for my statement and I have told the court what was true,” she told to a television channel. “It does not matter to me what the judgement will be. If I am sent to the gallows, I will be blessed. The place where I was born will be happy.”

The former Union minister also criticised Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar for taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “bhoomi poojan” or the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya city on August 5. “Some people think that coronavirus will go away after [a] temple is constructed,” Pawar had said last week.

“There is no connection in the two things,” Bharti said in response to Pawar’s remark. “An entire system, of doctors and health workers, are fighting coronavirus. And an unrelated set will build the temple…I see a different meaning in Pawar’s statements…Some people are concerned that all this is happening without too much fuss. I want to ask Pawar-ji to sing ‘Shri Ram Jai Ram’ when Modi-ji is in Ayodhya.”