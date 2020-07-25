DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 330 recoveries reported in Qatar

Jul 25, 2020, 05:25 pm IST

The Ministry of Health in Qatar has updated the data on coronavirus infection in the country. The health ministry  has announced 398 new cases of the  coronavirus, along with 330 recoveries.. No new deaths were reported .

The total number of confirmed cases is 109,036. The  total number recoveries reached at  105,750. The death toll is at   164.

3,122 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country, taking the total  number of tests to 469,000 .

