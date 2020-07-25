Covid-19 Updates: 330 recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Health in Qatar has updated the data on coronavirus infection in the country. The health ministry has announced 398 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 330 recoveries.. No new deaths were reported .

The total number of confirmed cases is 109,036. The total number recoveries reached at 105,750. The death toll is at 164.

3,122 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country, taking the total number of tests to 469,000 .