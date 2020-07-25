DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 393 recoveries reported in UAE

Jul 25, 2020, 06:21 pm IST

313 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE along with 393 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE  on Saturday.  No new deaths were reported.

The total number of confirmed cases thus surged  to 58,562, while recoveries stand at 51,628. The death toll rises to 343. As many as 52,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in UAE.

