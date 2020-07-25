Covid-19 Updates: 684 new coronavirus in Kuwait

684 new coroanvirus cases were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The health ministry in the country also announced 692 recoveries also.

Thus the total number of coronavirus cases in Kuwait has rised to 63,309 and total recoveries are at 52,915. 4 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 429.

3,909 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country, taking the total to 483,320. There are 9,273 active cases in the country, of which 123 are serious.