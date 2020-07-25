Covid-19 Updates: DCGI approves Cipla to launch affordable Favipiravir in India for treatment of COVID-19 patients

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given permission to pharmaceutical firm Cipla to launch COVID-19 drug Favipiravir, developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in a cost-effective process.

“Cipla has scaled up the process in their manufacturing facility and approached DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) for permission to launch the product in India. Given that DCGI has given restricted emergency use for Favipiravir in the country, Cipla is now all set to launch the product to help patients suffering from COVID-19,” the statement said.

“Cost Effective Process Technology of Favipiravir Developed by CSIR Used by M/s Cipla Ltd., for Scale up & the Repurposed Drug Expected to be Launched Soon”tweeted CSIR.

An off-patent anti-viral drug, Favipiravir, originally discovered by Fuji Pharma in Japan, has shown promise in clinical trials for treatment of Covid-19 patients, especially in mild and moderate cases.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) developed a cost effective process using locally available chemicals to synthesise this Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and transferred the technology to Cipla.