Covid-19 Updates: “I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely”: Confirms Chief Minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that the lockdown imposed in the state will not be completely lifted. He has made it clear that on Saturday he was not in favour of complete lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state only to address the economic issues. Uddhav Thackeray sadi this in an interview published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Saturday.

“I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn’t be shut again. Hence, I prefer taking steps in phases. You can’t just think about economy or health. There needs to be a balance between the two,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

“This pandemic is a global war. It has affected the entire world. Those countries which had lifted the lockdown in haste thinking that it was over, were again forced to impose it to curb the spread. In Australia, they had to rope in Army,” he said.

“Many people are opposing lockdown. They say that lockdown is affecting the economy. To such people, I would say that I am ready to lift the lockdown, but if people die due to it, would you take the responsibility?…Even we are concerned about the economy,” he said.

