Covid-19 Updates: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces government’s decision on imposing a ‘complete lockdown’

A ‘complete lockdown’ will not be imposed in Kerala state. This was announced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the all-party meeting. The all-party meeting was held on Friday to discuss about another lockdown as number of coronavirus cases are surging in the state.

“There were two opinions on lockdown. Some experts opined for a complete shut down, while others wanted the existing restrictions to be strengthened. I put forward the same before the all-party-meeting and the representatives were not in favour of the complete lockdown. They said that the current restrictions should be strengthened,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Opposition Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF)leader in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, had said the front was not for another lockdown, but a triple lockdown can be clamped in regions wherever required. BJP state general secretary George Kurian told the meeting that a lockdown would cause immense hardships to the people and result in starvation deaths.

The state has been witnessing a sharp rise in cases, clocking over 1,000 in the last two days. As many as 9,371 people are presently under treatment for the disease and 1.56 lakh under observation.