Covid-19 Updates: State government to deploy final year MBBS students due to shortage of doctors

The Karnataka state government has decided to deploy final year medical and science students on Covid duty as the state is witnessing a shortage of doctors and a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus patients. This was announced by state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. They will be deployed in capital city of the state Bangalore.

“As we are facing shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedics, final year students of MBBS, lab technician courses and science will be trained and assigned Covid duties, including tracing, testing and treating the infected,” said Sudhakar .

“As we need more trained personnel for even mobile clinics to contain the virus spread, we have asked the students to volunteer for the service under the Disaster Management Act. More data entry operators are being hired from the state-run Keonics to feed the dashboard zone wise in the state war room in real time and process Covid information collected from door-to-door survey by healthcare warriors,” said Sudhakar in a statement.

Bengaluru account for 50-60 per cent of the coronavirus positive cases. The city has a whopping 12,000 containment zones.