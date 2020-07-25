Czech republic reports 15,081 coronavirus cases

The Czech Republic reported 15,081 cases of coronavirus as of July 24 as authorities reinstated measures to curb the spread of the virus.The Covid-19 numbers spiked in the country after an outbreak from a club.

Czechs will have to wear face masks when attending indoor events with more than 100 persons present from Saturday as the daily number of confirmed cases surpassed 150 in the last five days and Prague was trying to contain an outbreak from a club.

The country of 10.7 million has reported 352 deaths from COVID-19, far fewer than its Western European neighbors. It was one of the first European countries to impose drastic lock-down measures to fight the pandemic in March, but has lifted many restrictions since May.