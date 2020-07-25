Gulf country pardons 2,370 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

958 prisoners will be released soon in Kuwait. A total of 2370 prisoners were given pardon in Kuwait by the Kuwait government as per a Decree of Kuawait Amir. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior. The pardon was given to prisoners ahead the Eid Al Adha.

The prisoners would be released immediately, in line with the rules and regulations applied in correctional institutions. As per the Amiri Decree no 87/2020, a total of 2,370 prisoners will be pardoned ahead of Eid Al Adha, 958 inmates are to be released while the rest will have their sentences and fines reduced.

All those released have spent the duration of their sentences in correctional institutions and exhibited good conduct and behavior.