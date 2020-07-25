Makers of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ to release a big surprise for fans

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is one of the much awaited movies of Indian film Industry.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of Villain Adheera in this big budget and multilingual drama, which is being helmed by Prashanth Neel.

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’ birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the first look poster of the actor.

Now according to the latest update, yet another special surprise is awaiting KGF and Sanjay Dutt fans on his birthday this year. An official announcement regarding Sanjay Dutt’ birthday treat from the makers is awaited.

The sources close to the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 revealed that the clash between Yash’s Rocky Bhai and Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera characters in the film’s climax will be a treat for fans on the big screen. The major part of the shoot of KGF 2 has been already wrapped up. At least 25 days of shoot is still pending, and the makers are trying hard to release the film on the eve of Dusshera.

The gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2, which also has Sreenidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in curial roles, is being bankrolled by Vijay under Hombale Films banner whereas it has the music by Ravi Basrur .