“Modi Govt making profits during lockdown”,says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi today accused the government of benefitting by making profits during the coronavirus-induced lockdown when people were in trouble.

The former Congress president’s tweet came after the railways ministry said the Indian Railways generated Rs 429.90 crore revenue through fares collected for Shramik Special trains till July 9.

https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1286870993336598528/photo/1

“There are ‘clouds’ of the disease, people are in trouble, one can make benefits – the anti-poor government is earning by turning a disaster into profit,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

He also attached a report about the railways’ revenue along with his tweet.

The railways started operating the trains from May 1 to ferry migrant workers stranded in cities back to their villages after the national lockdown.