Modi Govt to ban more mobile apps over national security concerns ; see the list

New Delhi : Modi government is mulling ban on more Chinese applications, said reports. The development comes days after the Centre banned 59 major mobile apps including Tiktok over national security concerns amid the border tussle at Ladakh which also led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had directed the 59 banned Chinese apps to strictly adhere to the orders or face serious action in case of violation. The Ministry had reportedly written to all the companies concerned and said that making the apps available, directly or indirectly, would violate IT Act and other laws.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE and more.