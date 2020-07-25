‘Pakistan to become ‘biological weapons laboratory’ of China: China and Pakistan entered secret deal to strengthen defense measures against India

International media has reported that Pakistan and China had entered a secret deal to expand biological weapons against India and other opponents. As per reports, both the countries had entered a secret three-year agreement to expand potential bio-warfare capabilities, including several research projects related to the deadly agent anthrax, the Klaxon.

According to the report authored by Anthony Klan published in The Klaxon, the Wuhan lab known as the epicentre of coronavirus lab has signed the covert deal with Pakistan military’s Defense Science and Technology Organization (DESTO), to collaborate research in “emerging infectious diseases” and advance studies on the biological control of transmitted diseases.

The program being entirely funded by China is formally titled “Collaboration for Emerging Infectious Diseases and Studies on Biological Control of Vector Transmitting Diseases”, according to the report.

The China-Pakistan project has conducted “successful soil sampling tests” to isolate Bacillus Thuringiensis (BT), which has a “striking similarity” to Bacillus Anthracis – or anthrax.” The Wuhan Lab has provided Pakistan with reagents for Bacillus Thuringiensis. It was also providing “extensive training on the manipulation of pathogens and bio-informatics” to Pakistani scientists “to help Pakistan develop its own virus collection database”, said the report.



The plan, according to the report, was a part of a move by Beijing to “designate Pakistan a destination for hazardous bio chemical research” while “evading use of its own territory for such activities”, which “stand the risk of drawing criticism and condemnation from the international community”.

Sources told The Klaxon that the China-Pakistan biological project had already undertaken experiments on the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus (CCHFV), a rapid-onset fever virus that causes death in about 25% of cases and is similar to the Ebola virus.