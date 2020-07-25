People of Trivandrum to voice against the continued Lockdown in the city and treating its people with a different yardstick

Thiruvananthapuram : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that 167 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Thiruvananthapuram district .He added that the virus seems to be spreading in the nearby regions of the five large community clusters in the district such as Poonthura, Pulluvila, Puthukurichi, Anchuthengu and Beemapally.

In Thiruvananthapuram, coastal areas of which have been put under a ‘triple lockdown’ till July 28 after confirmation by the state government of community transmission there.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 17 admitted that commuity transmission has started in ‘some areas of Thiruvananthapuram’, a day after which the triple lockdown was imposed in the city’s coastal areas till July 28.

The city was first put under triple lockdown from July 6-13. However, it was later extended by a week.

Now,People of Trivandrum raises voice against the continued Lockdown in the city .Tvm Chamber of Commerce and Industry president SN Raghuchandran Nair shares his views regarding this on social media .

“All of us till date have been diligently and patiently following the directives and protocols laid out by the Govt and Authorities. While Covid cases are reported in other parts of the State especially Cochin, almost similar to Tvm, no wide Lockdowns were declared in those locations except for declaring containment zones”, SN Raghuchandran Nair said.

Here’s the full statement ;

Time has come for all of us to voice our displeasure in your appropriate forums the way we have been treated with a different yardstick. All over the world and also in different States in India, Lockdowns have been found be ineffective and they have decided not to impose this any further and instead to open up their respective territories.

This pandemic is going to stay for sometime till a vaccine is made available which will take another 6 months or more. We have to live with it and take your own precautions till a permanent remedy is found.

Does it mean that till such time we should submit ourselves to this ineffective lockdowns or convey to the powers to be that the only way to overcome this is controlled community spread and face it by improving ones immunity. This can be done by adopting personal hygiene and protocol, have the right food, take preventive medicines in whatever form and do workouts or sporting activities. Just by confining ourselves at home, you are only safe guarding yourself and family with a failing immunity system and depressive mind which will start showing up in the coming days.

Hence, let us put our efforts together to enlighten the Govt through whatever forum available with you to withdraw this lockdown and enable Trivandrumites to carry out routine activities.

SN Raghuchandran Nair

President

Tvm Chamber of Commerce and Industry