31 Covid deaths and 2,201 new confirmed cases of the disease were reported from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.Of the new cases, 5 percent were recorded in Riyadh with the capital reporting 118 cases. Hufof reported 115 cases, Dammam 106, Makkah 103 and Buraidah 82.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 217,782 after 2,051 more patients recovered from the virus.A total of 2,703 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.