Saudi Navy launches its first Corvette- Avante 2200

Royal Saudi Navy celebrated the launch of its first Avante 2200 corvette, state news agency SPA reported.

The ship named Al-Jubail,is a joint venture of Saudi Arabian Military Industries(SAMI)and the Spanish ship builder Navantia,Sami-Navantia. Al -Jubail is the first of the 5 Corvettes built under SAMI-Navantia.The other 4 are getting bulked-up in dock and will be launched on 2024.

The Corvette are compact war-ships eqipped with special combat ammunition for close quarter exchange and integrated communication systems.They are used primarily for coastal patrol.The Corvette ships are much faster than frigate ships and are packed with almost the same fire power.

Royal Saudi Navy Vice Admiral Fahad AL-Ghofaily and Navantia’s President Susana de Sarria attended the ceremony.