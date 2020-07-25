State government announces a ‘good news’ for ‘boozers’

The state government has announced some relaxation in operating the liquor shops in the lockdown period. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced this relaxations.

The UP government has relaxed liquor shop opening rules during the weekend lockdown in the state. The liquor shops, outside containment zones, will remain open during the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state.

The state government has imposed a lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions imposed on Saturdays and Sundays will remain in place till July end.

Markets and offices remain closed on these days. However, banks are allowed remain open. Markets are allowed to remain open from 9 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments, other than those dealing in essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on weekends.