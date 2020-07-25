There are significant numbers of ISIS terrorists present in Kerala and Karnataka: Says UN Report

A report by United Nations on terrorism has claimed that there are significant numbers of ISIS terrorists present in Kerala and Karnataka.The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS has claimed this.

“One Member State reported that the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on 10 May 2019, has between 180 and 200 members. According to the report, there are significant numbers of ISIL operatives in Kerala and Karnataka”, says the report. As per the report, the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on May 10, 2019, has about 180 to 200 members.

“Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar Provinces. The group reportedly has between 150 and 200 members from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. The current leader of AQIS is Osama Mahmood (not listed), who succeeded the late Asim Umar (not listed). AQIS is reportedly planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader,” the UN report said.

Recently, a charge-sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency in the murder of Special Sub Inspector Wilson exposed the nexus of the ISIS terrorists active and flourishing in the states of Kerala and Karnataka.

As per data recorded last year, approximately 98 people had joined the Islamic State from Kerala. Out of these 98, 38 were believed to have been killed while 60 were still alive fighting for the organisation. As of June 15, 2019, 40 including 8 women from Kannur had been a part of the ISIS. Apart from Kannur, radicalised youths from Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur had also shunned their towns and fled to the middle-east to wage their jihad under the flag of ISIS.