Abudhabi begins Phase III trials of Covid vaccine

The Phase III clinical trials for an inactivated coronavirus vaccine, has started in Abu Dhabi. The health authority SEHA initiated the final stage of clinical trials of the vaccine, state news agency WAM reported.

The trials are being conducted by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group in alliance with the Abu Dhabi government and artificial intelligence company G42 Healthcare. The candidate vaccine is believed to be the world’s first inactivated vaccine to enter a Phase III trial.India’s Covaccine developed by Bharat Bio tech is currently in its Phase I of clinical trials at AIIMS.

“The diversity of nationalities that call the UAE home, as well as the leading role our leadership plays in tackling the virus in various countries of the world, made the country the perfect place for Phase III of the clinical trials,” Jamal Mohammed Al-Kaabi, acting Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, said in a statement.

The trials attracted volunteers from over 20 nationalities which is a positive sign for an increasingly feasible vaccine, he added. The UAE is home to over 200 nationalities. Emiratis constitute roughly 20% of the total population, making UAE home to one of the world’s highest percentage of diverse population and the perfect land for developing a race-neutral Covid vaccine.