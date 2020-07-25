Twitter and Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro aides for vicious campaign

Twitter and Facebook blocked the accounts of 16 aides of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after a Supreme Court judge ordered them blocked as part of a probe into an alleged disinformation campaign.

Bolsanaro,the far right wing President of Brazil has allegedly used social media for an almost successful vicious campaign to tarnish the court and judges.An investigation is currently under way which involves the closest circles of the President,for allegedly threatening the SC judges and government machinery for favorable verdicts.

Bolsonaro who is infected with Covid virus today claimed his latest test reports came negative.