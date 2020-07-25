UAE begins clinical trial ‘phase-3’ of coronavirus vaccine

Inspired by the UAE leadership’s vision and commitment to overcome the pandemic through a global collaborative effort, the Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha) has started conducting new clinical trials for phase III of inactivated vaccine to combat Covid-19.

The trials are being conducted under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and in collaboration with G42’s Sinopharm CNBG.

Dr Nawal Ahmed Alkaabi, CMO of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, and Chairperson of the National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee, lauded the UAE leadership’s keen support to the clinical trials, aimed at making providing a feasible Covid-19 vaccine and making it available to the people in need worldwide.

“The diversity of nationalities that call the UAE home, as well as the leading role our leadership plays in tackling the virus in various countries of the world, made the country the perfect place for phase III of the clinical trials,” he said.

Al Kaabi commended the “overwhelming response” by the Emiratis and residents to the call for volunteers.

“The trials ttracted volunteers from over 20 nationalities which is a positive sign for an increasingly feasible vaccine,” he added.