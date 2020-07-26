97 health workers succumbs to Covid death in Gulf country

In the war torn Gulf country-Yemen, poor facilities against Covid safe guard has claimed the life of 97 health care professionals.Yemen is a battle ground of Arab coalition forces under Saudi Arabia and Houthi’s having staunch support of Iranian regime.The humanitarian crisis in the country has worsened as the pandemic is up-rooting the scarce front -line defense of Yemen against Covid.

The report by MedGlobal elies on accounts from Yemeni doctors tracking the deaths of colleagues to gauge the toll of the virus. The 97 dead include infectious disease experts, medical directors, midwives and pharmacists.

Even before the pandemic Yemen had just 10 doctors for every 10,000 people. The country’s health system is in shambles after five years of war that has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Half of its medical facilities are dysfunctional.

To the North-West of Yemen ,Spain is facing a new Covid wave with 922 new cases registered on Saturday.This is the highest number registered in Spain after May 8.