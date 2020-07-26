‘Amid the Covid crisis, the union government is trying to topple the state governments’: Priyanka Gandhi questions prime minister’s leadership

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has came criticizing the BJP led union government accusing that the union government is toppling the state governments. The Congress leader has also questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s leadership.

“Leadership is recognized in times of crisis. In Corona’s national crisis, the country needs a leadership that works in the public interest. But the BJP government at the Centre has made its intention and its character clear by trying to topple the governments elected by the people. The public will answer,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on?Sunday.

The Congress’s leader’s criticism came amid the political crisis in Rajasthan.