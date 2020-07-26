‘BJP is the murder of democracy’:Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attack BJP

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad has came down heavily against BJP and union government. The Congress leader has continued his criticism against BJP amid the political crisis in Rajasthan.

‘The democracy of India will run with the voice of people on the basis of the Constitution’,tweeted Rahul Gandhi using the hashtag ‘#SpeakUpForDemocracy’.

The Congress party is planning a countrywide protest on Monday over the situation in Rajasthan, where the Ashok Gehlot government is struggling to survive. While the party said a protest will be held outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of President Ram Nath Kovind.