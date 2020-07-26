Covid-19 Updates: 269 new coronavirus cases in Qatar

The health ministry in Qatar on Sunday has announced 262 new cases of coronavirus along with 274 recoveries. 1 more death due to coronavirus has also been reported from Qatar.

Thus the total number of confirmed infections in the country has rised to 109,140. The death toll has reached at 165. The total number of recovered people rose to 106,024.

The ministry also announced that 3,442 people were tested for COVID-19, raising to the total number of examined people to 472,442. There are 3,116 active cases, including 531 critical and 89 seriously ill patients under intensive care.