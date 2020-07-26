Covid-19 Updates: 464 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

464 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The health ministry in the country has also announced 766 recoveries and 4 deaths.
Thus the total number of coronavirus cases has rised to 63773 and the total recoveries reached at 54373. The death toll stands at 433.
There 89767 active cases under medical supervision and in this 123 are in critical condition.
???? #?????_?????? ?? ????? ????? 464 ???? ?????? ?????? 766 ???? ????? ? 4 ????? ???? ????? ?? ?#?????_??????_????????? COVID-19 ? ????? ?????? ??? ??????? 63,773 ???? pic.twitter.com/Fjc2rWkSBz
— ????? ????? – ?????? (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 26, 2020
