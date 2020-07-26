Covid spreads like bush fire in Madhya Pradesh,crosses 27000 mark

Covid-19 is spreading very fast in Madhya Pradesh despite the efforts of administration to contain the disease.As per latest updates 348 fresh cases of Covid positive are reported from two districts alone.With the new addition the Covid score in MP crossed 27 K mark.

Chief Medical officer of Indoor,Dr Praveen Jadiya said 149 samples were identified as positive out of 1603 at the test conducted in MGM Medical college.With this the affected in Indoor city had reached 6858 on Sunday.Indoor also registered a Covid death on Sunday morning taking the death toll to 304.

Meanwhile Chief Medical Officer of Bhopal,Prabhakar Tiwari confirmed 199 Covid positives as of Sunday morning in Bhopal city.