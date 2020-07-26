Eid Al Adha 2020: Qatar announced holidays

The holidays for upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations were announced in Qatar. The Amiri Diwan has announced the Eid Al Adha holidays.

For ministries, other government entities and public institutions, the holiday starts on: Thursday July 30, 2020 and ends on Thursday August 6, 2020. Employees are to resume work on Sunday August 9, 2020.

As for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), The the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall specify the start and the end of the holiday.