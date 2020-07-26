Hyderabad city surveillance gets into world rankings

Hyderabad-the capital city of Telangana has found a place among the top 50 CCTV-surveilled cities in the world. According to a report published by the UK tech firm Comparitech, Hyderabad ranks 16th in the World list.It is the top-ranked amoung Indian metropolis. With nearly 3 lakh CCTVs for a population of over one crore (2020 estimates), Hyderabad has 30 CCTVs per 1,000 people.

Telangana director-general of police Mahender Reddy, a former Hyderabad police chief, tweeted his congratulations to the city police and other stakeholders for “making the city a safer place to live in”.