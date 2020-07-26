Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s picture with fiance Natasa Stankovic goes viral

A photo shared on social media by young Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has gone viral all the way. The photo shared by Hardik Pandya on his Instagram page shows the Indian all-rounder embracing his Serbian model and actor fiance Natasa Stankovic, to whom he proposed in January this year. There was no caption except the heart with a ribbon emoji and tagged accounts of their stylists and photographer from the photoshoot.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiancé Natasa Stankovic, are expecting their first child

Several sportspersons and Bollywood personalities reacted to the picture with cute emojis and lovely comments. Fans also commented on the picture with emojis, congratulating them and wishing them the best.

The couple announced the pregnancy late in May . They got engaged after Pandya proposed to Natasa by getting on one knee aboard a yacht in Dubai on New Year’s Day.