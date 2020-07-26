India marks a milestone in Covid tests: Tests 4.2L samples in a single day

India tested 4.2 lakh samples, the highest so far on a single day, for the coronavirus infection. It also recorded the highest number of new cases in a day at 48,894 even as tests per million (TPM) stood at 11,485.

The Covid epidemic as per experts has still not reached its peak point.Epidemiologists predict it will take up to September for the epidemic to peak after which the pandemic may recede.Some of the North Indian states including Delhi are close to peaking,says experts.