Portugal invents new face mask which kills Covid virus

A Portugal company announced they have created a type of reusable mask that inactivates the Virus by 99 percent. The textile mask passed tests carried out by the Joao Lobo Antunes Institute of Molecular Medicine.

Creators claimed the mask has an innovative coating which helps to neutralize SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, when it comes into contact with the fabric.In a statement released to journalists, the scientists say it remains the same even after 50 washes.Pedro Simas, a virologist from Portugal said tests of the mask revealed a “99 percent viral reduction one hour of contact with the virus”.

He said: “In a simplified way, these tests consist of analysing the tissue after contact with a solution that contains a certain amount of virus, whose viability is measured over time.”