Bakrid Guidelines : “Buying goats online not possible during lockdown”, Congress leader writes letter to Chief Minister

Maharashtra : A Congress leader has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the Bakrid guidelines be reviewed.In the letter to CM Thackeray, Congress leader Naseem Khan said that there cannot be a ‘symbolic’ celebration of the festival, adding that buying goats online was not possible. Urging the Chief Minister to rethink and call for an urgent meeting, he further said that the move ‘has hurt our sentiments’.

Issuing the guidelines last Friday, the Maharashtra government had said, “Prayers should not be offered in mosques or Eidgahs or public places, but should be done at home only. Currently, all operating livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy it online or by phone”.

Further, the statement had said that there would be no relaxation in restrictions for the festival in containment zones and that people should not congregate in public places on the day.