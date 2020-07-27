‘ Chinese have occupied Indian land and hiding the truth about it is anti-national’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad has again accused that China has occupied Indian land. He said that the BJP government is hiding the truth about it and it is “anti-national”.

“I have seen the satellite images, have spoken to ex-Army people. If you want me to lie that the Chinese did not enter the country, I will simply not lie, even if my whole career goes to hell,” he stated. “It is absolutely clear that the Chinese have entered the Indian territory and it makes my blood boil,”Rahul Gandhi added in avideo message.

“I don’t care if it costs me my political career, but I will state the truth as far as the Indian territory is concerned,” he said.