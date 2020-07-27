Coronavirus : China records highest surge in daily COVID19 cases

BEIJING: China recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jul 26) – the highest daily figure since April – propelled by clusters in three separate regions that have sparked fears of a fresh wave.

Of the new infections, 41 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, where a sudden outbreak in the regional capital of Urumqi occurred in mid-July.

Fourteen domestic cases were also recorded in the northeastern province of Liaoning where a fresh cluster broke out in the city of Dalian last week.

Two more local cases were found in the neighbouring province of Jilin near the North Korean border – the first since late May.

The remaining four were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission on Monday.