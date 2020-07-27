Covid cases rise in Andaman islands,34 new positives reported in UT

The Covid case load in India’s extreme eastern Union Territory Andaman and Nicobar islands have rised to 324 on Monday.34 new Covid positives were reported in Sunday,the health officials said.

The number of active cases in the islands are 142, while 182 people have recovered from COVID-19, including six in the past 24 hours, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi, in a radio address, has appealed to the islanders to follow the guidelines issued by the administration in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases. He urged islanders to avoid unnecessary travel, keeping the fact that over 36,000 islanders have traveled from the Union Territory to other parts of the country from May till date.

DK Joshi added that 53,000 tests per million people have been conducted in the islands, which is better than the national average.