First batch of 5 Rafale fighter aircraft flies out of France for India

Jul 27, 2020, 05:23 pm IST

The first batch of five Rafale fighter  jets will arrive in India  on Wednesday. The fighter jets had  took off from France for India on Monday.

The five Rafales are scheduled to be inducted into the IAF on Wednesday afternoon. A formal induction ceremony will be held in mid-August.

India signed the  inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force under a Rs590 billion (Dh28.9 billion) deal four years ago.

The Rafale aircraft will cover a distance of nearly 7000 kms from France to India with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop en route in UAE. The Indian Air Force pilots and supporting personnel have been provided full training on aircraft and weapon systems by Dassault.

 

 

 

