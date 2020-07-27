First batch of 5 Rafale fighter aircraft flies out of France for India

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets will arrive in India on Wednesday. The fighter jets had took off from France for India on Monday.

The five Rafales are scheduled to be inducted into the IAF on Wednesday afternoon. A formal induction ceremony will be held in mid-August.

India signed the inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force under a Rs590 billion (Dh28.9 billion) deal four years ago.

#WATCH Rafale jets taking off from France to join the Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala in Haryana on July 29th. pic.twitter.com/6iMJQbNT9b — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

The Rafale aircraft will cover a distance of nearly 7000 kms from France to India with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop en route in UAE. The Indian Air Force pilots and supporting personnel have been provided full training on aircraft and weapon systems by Dassault.