Forex Market: Indian Rupee surges against UAE Dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against the UAE dirham and the US dollar. At the interbank forex market the domestic currency surged by 14 paise to 74.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday.

After opening on a strong note, the Indian currency went on to further strengthen its position and touched 74.69 against the US dollar, up 14 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 74.83 against the greenback in the previous session on Friday. Indian rupee is at 20.36 against UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.51% to 93.95.