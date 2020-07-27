France delivers 5 Rafale fighter jets to India

5 Rafale fighter jets started their 7000 km flight to India Monday morning.This is the first batch of Rafale jets as per the deal and the jets will be inducted to IAF Ambala airbase in Haryana on Wednesday.

The Rafale aircraft will stop enroute in United Arab Emirates and will be fueled in mid-air for the rest of the flight.Seven Indian pilots including the commanding officer of the 17 Golden Arrows squadron and the supporting personnel have been provided full training on aircraft and weapon systems by Dassault.

The Indian embassy in France said the event marked a “new milestone” in strong and growing India-France defence cooperation. The embassy also released a short video titled “Beauty and the Beast”, showcasing Rafale jets ready for take off.

Watch the video shared by Indian embassy in France: