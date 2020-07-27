Know what happens if UAE visit visa expires:Know how to exit UAE without paying fines

If the visit visa of a person expires in UAE he has to visit the nearest deportation centre, If the visit visa was issued from Dubai , the person has to contact the nearest deportation center 48 hours prior to his flight. If leaving the country before August 10 then no need to visits the deportation centre.

The deportation centre is located right before the Terminal 2, Dubai International Airport. The immigration officer will do an eye and fingerprint scan at the centre.

A out pass and administration fees of 400 UAE dirham has to be paid. If leaving country before August 10 then you will exempted from paying overstay fines.

Overstay fines are calculated as follows: Dh.300 for the first day and Dh.100 for every following day.