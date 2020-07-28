11 dead, 4 injured in lightning strikes

At least 11 people died and 4 others injured in lightning strikes in West Bengal’s Bankura, Purba Bardhaman and Howrah districts. Five people each died in Bankura and Purba Bardhaman, and one person in Howrah district.

In Bankura, two persons, including a woman, died when lightning struck the fields where they were working. Two others also died in Onda area and another one in Gangajalghati.

Three persons died in separate thunder strikes in different villages of Purba Bardhaman district when they were working in the fields.

Lightning also struck a piece of farmland at Dubrajhat under Khandaghosh police station area leaving a woman dead.One person died and four others were injured when lightning struck them when they were bathing in a pond at Talit village under Dewandighi police station area.

In Howrah district’s Bagnan area, a 50-year-old man died in a thunder strike as the farmer took shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm.