Ayodhya Bhumi Puja : PM Modi’s attendance at ceremony will violate ‘constitutional oath’,says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that by attending the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would violate his constitutional oath. Owaisi, in a tweet, reminded PM Modi that secularism was among the basic tenets of the Constitution of India.

“Attending Bhumi Pujan in official capacity will be a violation of @PMOIndia’s constitutional oath. Secularism is part of the Basic Structure of Constitution,” the AIMIM chief wrote on Twitter.

He pointed out in the same tweet that the Ram Temple will be coming up at the site where Babri Masjid stood for over 400 years before being demolished by a mob in 1992.

“We can’t forget that for over 400 years Babri stood in Ayodhya & it was demolished by a criminal mob in 1992,” Owaisi wrote.