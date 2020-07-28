Commodity Market: Gold prices rises again

The price of gold has rised in the commodity market. In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the August gold futures rose 0.6% to a new high of Rs.52,410 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX advanced 2% to Rs. 67,000 per kg. In the previous session, gold had surged 2.2%, crossing the Rs. 52,000 level for the first time. On the other hand, silver had jumped 7.5%.

in the international markets, the price of spot gold surged to US dollar 1,975 an ounce, rising US dollar 160 in just six sessions. Gold futures rose 2.3% to US dollar 2,000 an ounce. Silver rates surged 5% to reach US dollar 25.81.

The price of sovereign gold has rised by Rs.600 to reach at Rs. 39,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4900 up by Rs. 75.