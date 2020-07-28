“Congress is another name for horse trading”,says H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: “Congress is another name for horse trading” said JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday as he slammed the party’s erstwhile state ally for its nationwide “Save Democracy” campaign against the BJP, accusing it of trying to topple democratically elected governments.

The former Chief Minister said Congress is an expert in dividing political parties and purchasing MLAs. In fact, the term horse trading in politics came to be in use because of it, he said.

“Congress has launched a nation-wide Save Democracy, campaign against the BJP which is buying MLAs to topple democratically elected governments. What has Congress done it? Haven’t they lured all BSP MLAs who supported the Congress to form the government in Rajasthan? Is this not a buyout?” Mr Kumaraswamy asked.

In a statement, he sought to know whether luring MLAs of the party which supported them through political shenanigans and merging the party which supported them was democratic behaviour.

“If you are dividing like minded party MLAs supporting (you) through deceit, who would support you? Are these mistakes not visible to you?” he asked the Congress.