Coronavirus : Fan takes selfie with cricketer, later discovers the player is Covid positive

After the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month, young Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has also consistently tested positive for the same, reports said. This has hampered his plans to join the national team for the upcoming Test and T20 series in England.

Unaware of this, when a fan named Muhammad Shahab Ghauri chanced upon the cricketer on the streets, he quickly approached him for a selfie together. He later learned after a Google search, that the cricketer was in fact, coronavirus positive. The fan took to Facebook to narrate the incident. Check out his post below:-