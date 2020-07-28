Dragged by losses,Mitsubishi stops manufacturing its famed Pajero SUV

Pajero Manufacturing plant in Sakahogi,Japan – will be shuttered by 2021 due to declining output.

The Japan car manufacturer is steering through its roughest financial road,with the comapany shares plunging sharply 10 % on Tuesday.

The Sakahogi plant also manufactures another two well known SUVs- the Outlander and Delica D:5 sharing almost the same platform.An officer from Mitsubishi revealed that Outlander and Delica production facility will be shifted to Okazaki plant, but it will be end of the road for Mitsubishi’s all-time-favorite Pajero.

Mitsubishi discontinued the Pajero in its home market last year though it’s continued manufacturing it for export markets such as Australia and the Middle East.

In 2016,Mitsubishi sold 6,238 Pajero sports and 4,049 Pajeros.Last year, Mitsubishi sold 6,477 Pajero Sports and 2,847 Pajeros; so far this year, the newer SUV is outselling the veteran by three-to-one.The shuttering of the Pajero Manufacturing plant is the first Japanese plant closure for Mitsubishi in almost twenty years. The company is trying to cut fixed costs by ¥100 billion (<1 billion USD).

The plant has manufactured every generation of Pajero – known in some markets as the Shogun and Montero – since the first generation was launched in 1982.